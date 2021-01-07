Activities, on Thursday morning, were paused in the Oshodi/Apapa area of Lagos state after a fire a tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol went up in flames.

The fire outbreak, which occurred close to DHL office along the Apapa-Oshodi expressway in Lagos, happened after the body of the tanker got detached from the vehicle head. The fire allegedly affected some warehouses around the area of the explosion.

The explosion was confirmed by a video shared on different social media platforms.

The inferno was managed by men of the Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, and other relevant agencies.

While confirming the incident, LASEMA tweeted,

“The agency has activated its emergency response plan after a fuel tanker caught fire after the body detached from the vehicle head.

Responders are on scene to extinguish the fire. Motorists are to use alternative routes.”

This explosion comes exactly two weeks after a petrol tanker that was travelling through Jebba town in Kwara state lost control, spilt its contents and rammed into residential buildings in the area.

The explosion was said to have led to the death of six persons, while several properties were razed

