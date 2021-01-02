Our Reporter

THE registration of new members and update of register of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will commence on Monday,January 25,according to the Secretary of the party’s Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe.

Akpanudoedehe,in a New Year message to Nigerians, said the APC has ” recognised the need for continued conflict resolution and have decided to vigorously pursue reconciliation on all fronts in order to emerge as a stronger party, ahead of the congresses and the 2023 general elections.”

The party’s CECPC,he said, was fully prepared to conduct total congresses at all levels, through a fair and transparent process of electing officials for its various organs.

The CECPC secretary added that the committee was working to create a member-centered party structure that would guarantee full participation of all and accord privileges to strengthen members’ trust, beliefs and engagements in all its activities.

He further added that recognising that time was well against it, the CECPC was already doubling efforts to meet up with the tasks ahead of it in 2021.

Akpanudoedehe stressed that the committee was rebuilding the party to strengthen democracy, assuring that its commitment to leading the process of political change in the country was unwavering.

He said the party’s national secretariat had discussed the need for registration of new members and update of its register to improve on its membership and support-base nationwide.

“Our party, its leadership and members join Nigerians to celebrate the commencement of another year – 2021; indeed, the year 2020 evokes mixed feelings for our great party.

“Just like every other sector and activities belaboured by the year-long restrictions globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as a party, we did have our share of the inconveniences.

“Aside the pause of party activities in the course of the year, we spent part of the year witnessing internal rancour that almost threatened the kernel of the party,” he said.

This, Akpanudoedehe added, warranted the prompt interventions of the party leadership, including its National Executive Committee (NEC).

He added that the fact that the party survived the onslaught, emerged yet stronger and went on to win a number of critical elections across the country in 2020, was a testament to its great strength.

The CECPC was inaugurated on June 25, 2020 as an interim administration to steer the affairs of the APC and organize a national convention to elect substantive party executives.