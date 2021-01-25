Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos state, has arrived Nigeria after a month absence.

Tinubu returned to the country on Sunday, about a month after he left.

He was sighted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, in company of some of his aides.

The Street Journal had on January 3rd quoted his media aide, Tunde Rahman denying reports of the APC leader being hospitalised in Paris, France, after falling ill.

There were speculations that he tested positive for COVID-19 but his media team denied such reports.

Asiwaju is healthy and does not have COVID-19,” Tunde Rahman, his spokesperson, had said.

“He took his annual trip and as part of the preparation for the trip he took a COVID-19 test which was negative. Since the advent of the pandemic Asiwaju has always done his level best to observe, as strictly as humanly possible, all government advice and safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus and to keep himself and those around him safe from harm.”

There are reports that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would contest the 2023 presidential election but Tinubu has not publicly declared his interest in the highest office in the land, but his allies and associates have started campaigning on his behalf.

