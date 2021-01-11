The All Progressives Congress (APC) may lose Kebbi State in 2023, if stakeholders fail to reconcile aggrieved members across the 21 councils of the state.

Investigation revealed that the party’s internal crisis started when the government returned all the former executive committee members in the state and councils as acting executive members.

A source, who preferred anonymity, told The Guardian that the party’s machinery in the state had failed the supporters and as such some political leaders were not happy with the arrangement.

The politicians, it was gathered, are now considering joining another party to fight the government.

“Let me tell you categorically that what happened during the tenure of former Governor Seidu Dakingari will definitely occur, if care is not taken. We are not being carried along. People are not happy with this arrangement and very soon you will see people’s reactions,” he added.

Also, APC governorship aspirant for the 2023, Alhaji Saliso Nataro, said that if the party failed to recognise people like him, it might fail.

He condemned the return of former exco members, adding that many people were angry about it. Urgent actions need to be taken by the national body, he added, to restore peace.

“They should put other people. Even if they wanted to return them, it should be after the election. People are not happy with the arrangement; they did it for their own selfish interest and they will not succeed,” he said.

Nataro, who also condemned Governor Abubakar Bagudu’s administration, said he had noting to show in terms of capital projects. He, however, promised to transform Kebbi if elected as governor in 2023.

