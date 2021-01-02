The registration of new members and update of register of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will commence on January 25 reports.

The party said this in its New Year message to Nigerians, issued by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary of its Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), on Friday in Abuja.

“We have recognised the need for continued conflict resolution and have decided to vigorously pursue reconciliation on all fronts in order to emerge as a stronger party, ahead of the congresses and the 2023 general elections.

”Having got the approval for the party membership registration, CECPC is now set to undertake the exercise efficiently and effectively in a record time, beginning from Jan. 25,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe added that the party’s CECPC was fully prepared to conduct total congresses at all levels, through a fair and transparent process of electing officials for its various organs.

This, he said, would culminate in the party’s national convention.

The CECPC secretary added that the committee was working to create a member-centered party structure that would guarantee full participation of all and accord privileges to strengthen members’ trust, beliefs and engagements in all its activities.

He further added that recognising that time was well against it, the CECPC was already doubling efforts to meet up with the tasks ahead of it in 2021.

Akpanudoedehe stressed that the committee was rebuilding the party to strengthen democracy, assuring that its commitment to leading the process of political change in the country was unwavering.

He said the party’s national secretariat had discussed the need for registration of new members and update of its register to improve on its membership and support-base nationwide.

”Our party, its leadership and members join Nigerians to celebrate the commencement of another year – 2021; indeed, the year 2020 evokes mixed feelings for our great party.

”Just like every other sector and activities belaboured by the year-long restrictions globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as a party, we did have our share of the inconveniences.

“Aside the pause of party activities in the course of the year, we spent part of the year witnessing internal rancour that almost threatened the kernel of the party,” he said.

This, Akpanudoedehe added, warranted the prompt interventions of the party leadership, including its National Executive Committee (NEC).

He added that the fact that the party survived the onslaught, emerged yet stronger and went on to win a number of critical elections across the country in 2020, was a testament to its great strength.

He thanked party members across the federation, the leadership and President Muhammadu Buhari for the support and encouragement given to the committee since its inauguration.

Akpanudoedehe also appreciated the leadership of the National Assembly and the entire APC caucus of both chambers for their total support, collaboration and understanding within the period.

“We thank our ministers for their support, particularly the Attorney-General of the Federation, for providing legal guidance and advice that have helped the CECPC’s decisions.

“The CECPC also deeply appreciates the confidence and trust our esteemed governors of the Progressive Governors’ Forum reposed in it.

“We equally thank and appreciate all others, the media inclusive, who have contributed in various ways to the success of CECPC,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe added that the party’s efforts at resolving internal conflicts at various chapters had paid off.

This, he said, was especially so with members’ desire in complying with the party resolutions to withdraw and terminate all ongoing litigations that involved the party.

He noted that in the course of the year, the committee was able to resolve the ownership tussle surrounding the building that housed the party’s national secretariat, adding that necessary settlement to take full control of the building was already in progress.

According to him, settlement of outstanding litigation fees is one of the targets of CECPC from the outset, which it has been able to deliver to a large extent in the last six months.

“Suffice to say that as much as CECPC is proud to announce that it has done well by all standards in the last six months, there is still more to be done and which we are set to do and complete before the end of the tenure of CECPC” Akpanudoedehe said.

The CECPC was inaugurated on June 25, 2020 as an interim administration, to steer the affairs of the APC and organise a national convention to elect substantive party executives.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria