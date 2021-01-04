By Bisi Oladele, Ibadan

A group of concerned citizens in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, the Pacesetters Initiative (TPI), has lamented what it called the worsening insecurity in the state.

It alleged that security had collapsed under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The group said at the weekend that the collapse began since the governor took over the mantle of leadership from the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi in May 2019.

TPI said Oyo had witnessed rise in cases of armed banditry, kidnapping, hoodlum attacks, murder, extra-judicial killings and gang wars, among others, as reported daily in Ibadan, Ibarapa, Oke-Ogun, Ogbomoso and Oyo.

In a statement by the Coordinator and Director of Organisation, Afeez Bolaji (aka Repete) and Olawale Sadare, the body attributed insecurity to Governor Makinde’s alleged incompetence, inexperience and grandstanding.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has described as irresponsible, reprehensible and untoward, a statement by TPI, which blamed growing insecurity on Governor Makinde.

It said with the level of investment and support given to security agencies by Makinde, President Muhammadu Buhari, rather than the governor, should be called to question on the failure of the security system across the country, including Oyo State.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary, Akeem Olatunji, said attempts by the APC to pass the buck of the growing insecurity to Governor Makinde are lame and mischievous.