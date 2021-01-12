Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will triple its membership ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Bello, who is the chairman of the newly inaugurated APC Women and Youth Sensitisation and Mobilisation Committee for the membership registration and revalidation exercise, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja.

Bello assured that the committee would move to the field immediately, adding that it would liaise with every stakeholder within the party and across its lines.

He said the committee would create the desired awareness to ensure that it tripped the party’s present membership.

The Kogi governor said the future of youths and women was in the APC, urging them to take advantage of the party’s membership registration and revalidation to join its fold.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his concern for all Nigerians, especially youths and women.

According to Bello, APC will continue to win elections in the country and stand as a democratic model for other nations.

“The APC will continue to win every election in this country, by the time we are done with the registration of new members and revalidation of existing ones in the country.

“The APC will not just be the largest political party in Africa, but we are going to call on even the developed nations to come and learn from APC in Nigeria.

“We shall even teach some of our brothers who have just concluded elections that were rancorous,” he said.

Bello also commended Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) for taking up the task of rebuilding the party and restoring peace, sanity and unity among its ranks.

“We have always been saddled with the responsibility of carrying one assignment or the other for the party and we have always delivered on our mandate.

“This is yet another one and by the grace of God, with the cooperation, understanding and the support of members of the party and Nigerians, we are very confident that we are going to deliver resoundingly once again,” he said.

While inaugurating the committee, Gov. Buni said that APC was putting in place some strategic measures to properly reposition it ahead of 2023 general election.

Buni said this was in addition to the APC’s reconciliation efforts which he said had continued to yield tremendous results for the party.

“We are also embarking on this critical measure to breathe a new life into the party.

“The Sensitisation and Mobilisation committee had a crucial and critical role to play in the membership registration and revalidation exercise which will commence soon,” Buni said.

The Chairman of the APC CECPC said members of the committee were expected to mount rigorous sensitisation campaign to effectively mobilise every member of the party especially women and youth to either revalidate their membership or register afresh.

He charged members of the committee not to leave any stone unturned, but to ensure effective mobilisation for every member to take advantage of the opportunity to register.

Buni assured that the party’s leadership would provide the committee with the necessary support to ensure its success.

“You are enjoined to work as a team to achieve the desired goal with ease and within the expected time frame.

“The committee is hereby advised to liaise with all stakeholders in all the states to carry everyone on board for an all-inclusive programme,” he said.

The committee, which has Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun as its Vice Chairman, has the APC Director of Organisation, Prof. Ussiju Medaner, as its secretary.

Vanguard News Nigeria