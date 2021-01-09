By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE All Progressive Congress, APC in Delta State, Saturday vowed to win future elections in the state, beginning with the March 6, 2021, local government elections.

Speaking during the inauguration of the State Working Committee and the 25 Local Government Caretaker Committees in Asaba, Chairman of the State Caretaker Committee of the party, Prophet Jones Erue, said the party was now poised more than ever before to sack the ruling People Democratic Party, PDP from Government House, Asaba in the 2023 general election.

Erue said “the APC in Delta State is now more united”, adding that “with the successful inauguration of the State Working Committee and Local Government Committees, the party has totally reconciled all aggrieved members to work in one accord.

Maintaining that there were no factions or tendencies, which according to him had accounted for the party’s poor electoral fortunes in the past, he said; “we are all united now to take over the governance of Delta State from the PDP.

The chairman told the Local Government Caretaker Committees to take the message of total reconciliation to the grassroots in order to have a more harmonious and cohesive platform to defeat the PDP.

He, however, admitted that reconciliation was not a tea party, and charged party faithful to reach compromises and be ready to shift ground in the interest of APC in the State.

Erue urged the local government executives to go back to their various localities and inaugurate caretaker committees for the different wards and told the grassroots leaders to ensure that the membership strength of the party was increased by over 100% in the forthcoming national revalidation exercise.

Meanwhile, the inauguration of the former State Publicity Secretary Mr Sylvester Imonina and three others were put on hold pending the harmonization by the party leaders across the State.

