By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has vowed more electoral victories for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying by the time the party is done with its membership registration and revalidation exercise, it would call on developed nations including the United States of America (USA) to come and learn from Nigeria.

Bello spoke on Tuesday at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja where he was inaugurated as Chairman of Women and Youth Sensitization and Mobilization Committee of the APC.

Although he did not specifically mention the USA, Bello said APC will invite developed countries including one which has just concluded a rancorous election, a veiled reference to the electoral crisis that has engulfed the US in recent times.

He said; “We have accepted this responsibility. It is a sacrifice, it is out of patriotism, it is a national assignment. We are going to deliver resoundingly. The APC will continue to win every election in this country.

“By the time we are done and all the registration of new members and revalidation of existing members are done in the country,

“APC will not just be the largest in Africa but we are going to call on even the developed nations to come and learn from APC in Nigeria.

“We shall even teach some of our brothers who have just concluded elections that were rancorous. I will not mention names but we are going to be an institution of politics in Nigeria”.

Inaugurating the committee Tuesday at the national secretariat of the party, Yobe state Governor and Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Mai Mala Buni said the party is currently undertaking some strategic measures to properly reposition itself.

“In addition to the reconciliation exercise which has continued to yield tremendous results for the Party, we are also embarking on this critical measure to breathe a new life into the Party.

“The sensitization and mobilization committee has a crucial and critical role to play in the membership registration and revalidation exercise which will commence soon.

“You are expected to mount rigorous sensitization programme to effectively mobilise every member of the Party especially women and youth to either revalidate their membership or register afresh”, he charged.

He said the leadership of the party would provide the committee with all the necessary support to ensure the success of its assignment.

“You are enjoined to work as a team to achieve the desired goal with ease and within the expected time frame.

“The committee is hereby advised to liaise with all stakeholders in all the states to carry everyone on board for an all inclusive programme”, Buni stated.

The Women and Youth sensitization and mobilization Committee has the Governor of Ogun State, Mr Dapo Abiodun as Vice Chairman, while the Party’s Director of Organisation, Prof. Ussiju Medaner will serve as Secretary.

The APC membership registration and revalidation exercise is scheduled to begin from January 25.

