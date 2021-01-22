Olayemi Omitolani Abeeb Lateef, the founder of leading herbal service brand, KolaqAlagbo is all set to add popular Kayan Mata seller, Miwa to his growing harem.

Despite having a wife, KolaqAlagbo also reportedly has a baby mama. But this configuration in no way stops Miwa from accepting to be his second wife. Wether he plans on making his baby mama his third wife, is what The Street Journal is unsure of at the moment.

While admitting to her followers on social media that she indeed is in a relationship with Kolaq, she however debunked news of her being his punching bag as reported by a few blogs.

”Never. He doesn’t raise his voice talk more his fingers. The most cool headed man I’ve seen all my entire life till date.”

Reacting to claims about the essence of Kayan Mata being used to hunt for a man that will be solely dedicated to one as well as to have control over the man, Miwa said, “Kayan Mata doesn’t restrict me to a single man alone. What if I wanted to marry a married man? He is the one I want.

“There is nothing sweeter than marrying someone you love. I have dated single people and I still choose him 10000000 times. I can’t be in an unhappy marriage, single or married. I am not joining them to suffer in marriage. Anything that makes me happy, we move.”

Refusing to confirm if she is pregnant or not, especially because of her unusual glow, Miwa responded, “I can’t confirm if I am pregnant but if you see a baby, Abarika.”

Reiterating the status of her relationship with Kolaq, Miwa whose Kayan Mata business headquarters is based in Ilorin said emphatically, “Me being a second wife, yes. Na me be the first second wife for Nigeria? With my education, age, status, wealth – I can’t be hiding something that is the ‘norms’. Like I am a freaking Kwaran Muslim,” she concluded.

While Abeeb Lateef’s herbal service brand makes KolaqAlagbo bitters, Doko Bitters and a range of other herbal ingestible for long sexual stamina and performance as well as general health, Miwa, is one of the leading sellers of Kayan Mata in addition to offering traditional/spiritual services. Her business headquarters is in Ilorin where she comes from.

