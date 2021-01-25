The General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has reacted to allegations of adultery levelled against him by one Pastor Mike Davids who is said to be a former member of the church.

The Street Journal had earlier made reference to a publication by PUNCH where it was alleged that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, ordered a probe of Apostle Suleman, as the said Pastor Davids accused him of threatening his life and denying him access to his children.

Reacting to the allegations, Apostle Suleman took to his Twitter page to debunk the report, adding that such allegation was never been brought before him because he first learned about the allegationfrom online publications.

Apostle Suleman tweeted, “IGP orders probe on me? where, when? Maybe my ghost. Just reading stories now. Please discard. There is no such thing..Bad press really sells fast.”

Pastor Davids had posted a video on his Instagram page where he said his wife confessed to him that she had extramarital affair with Apostle Suleman when she went to help him to set up a gospel television station.

Similarly, the woman at the centre of the allegation, Pastor Faith Edeko has debunked the report in a video which has gone viral.

She accused Davids of abandoning the marriage and refusing to return home, adding that the ordeal affected her health till the point where she contemplated suicide but her son stopped her.

She said in a video:

“Mike, you don’t deserve anything good in your life. This is the height. You will tell the world and of course, they will pick up stones; because that’s the only thing a man will say to a woman after leaving her for years.

“Are you high or something? I know you drink but I never knew it had gotten to this height. Are you serious? Listen to yourself. A man who brought me up. My mother knows him, my family knows him. Adopted me like an adopted child. I stayed with him even when I thought he was not married.

“I was still single when I met Apostle Johnson Suleman and you confessed it in your video. I was a virgin.”

Pastor Edeko narrated several family issues she went through including her mother-in-law questioning her about the sex of her baby. She emphasized that she is not hypnotized and in her right senses.

Watch the video below:

