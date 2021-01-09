Apple has given Parler, the social network favoured by conservatives an ultimatum to implement a full moderation plan of its platform within the next 24 hours or face expulsion from the App store.

In an email sent on Friday morning, 8 January, Apple wrote to Parler’s executives that there had been complaints that the service had been used to plan and coordinate the storming of the US Capitol by President Donald Trump’s supporters on Wednesday, the insurrection which left five people dead, including a police officer.

“We have received numerous complaints regarding objectionable content in your Parler service, accusations that the Parler app was used to plan, coordinate, and facilitate the illegal activities in Washington DC on January 6, that led to the loss of lives, numerous injuries, and the destruction of property, the app also appears to continue to be used to plan and facilitate yet further illegal and dangerous activities, Apple wrote to Parler.

“To ensure there is no interruption of the availability of your app on the App store, Parler is required to submit an update and a requested moderation improvement plan within 24 hours of the date of this message, the statement added

Apple said if it did not receive an update from the company within that time frame, the app would be removed from the App store.

The CEO of Parler, John Matze wrote in a statement: “We will not cave to pressure from anti-competitive actors, we will and always enforced our rules against violence and illegal activity but we won’t cave to politically motivated companies and those authoritarians who hate free speech.

“Anyone who buys an Apple phone is automatically a user. Apparently, they know what is best for you by telling you which apps you may and may not use, he added.

Launched in 2018, Parler has become a safe haven for people that have been banned or suspended by popular social networks including Facebook and Twitter for violating those platform’s rules.

The Henderson, Nevada based company has billed itself as a free-speech alternative to mainstream social networks and taken a more relaxed approach to content moderation, attracting conspiracy theorists, members of hate groups, and right-wing activists who have openly incited violence.

