By Dapo Akinrefon

SOME officiers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, under the auspices of Concerned Officers of NDLEA, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a competent chairman for the agency after the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent, Mustapha Abdallah.

Mr. Abdullah was appointed as Chairman of the Board of NDLEA on January 12, 2016, his five-year tenure elapses on January 11, 2021.

But, in a statement by Musa Yusuf, on behalf of the concerned workers, the officers expressed delight that Abdullah’s tenure was coming to an end.

In the letter titled: ‘NDLEA officers urge Buhari to appoint a competent Chairman, tell Abdallah your time is up’, the workers listed administrative negligence, non-promotion of officers, a report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, unending recruitment, among others as reasons why the outgoing chairman’s tenure should quickly come to an end.

The statement reads: “His (Abdallah) tenure has been administratively suffocating and oppressively retrogressive. Abdallah stagnated our career progression and refused to release our promotion arrears.

“His nonchalant attitude toward officers’ welfare and operational logistics, have encouraged illegal drug production, trafficking, and abuse on an unimaginable scale in the history of the Agency.

“We demand equality before the law and a forensic probe of his oppressive tenure. Abdallah failed to promote officers that are long overdue, he failed to provide logistics to prosecute the drug war and misappropriated funds released to the agency in the past five years.

“We are happy to miss him because Abdallah is one of those giving the Buhari administration a bad image.

“Unlike other chairmen who come to work daily, Abdallah comes to work once in two or three months. The last time Abdallah came to the office was in October during the board meeting.

“This perpetual absenteeism has made the Agency suffer many setbacks. An Agency saddled with so many responsibilities cannot continue to be misrepresented and piloted in such a lackadaisical attitude. The precious lives of officers mean nothing to Abdallah.

While they urged Presdient Buhari to appoint a competent chairman for the agency, they said: “We want a competent chairman appointed to correct the many mistakes of Abdallah and take the agency to greater heights following the expiration of Abdallah’s tenure.”

We’ll officially respond to allegations–Agency

When contacted, spokesperson for NDLEA, Jonah Achema, failed to pick repeated calls.