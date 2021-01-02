The Archbishop of Owerri, Anthony Obinna, has confirmed the release of the kidnapped Bishop Moses Chikwe and his driver, Mr Ndubuisi Robert on New Year Day.

Bishop Obinna confirmed that the Bishop and his driver, who were kidnapped 27th December, 2020, were released on the first day of 2021 at 10.45pm.

He said the driver sustained a wound at the kidnapper’s den and had been “speedily” taken to the hospital.

He also revealed that during his visitation to the house of the Bishop, he couldn’t see him due to weakness and “traumatic experience.”

Pope Francis had also called for the release of the Bishop in his New Year Day message.

Speaking on his release, the Nigerian Police affirmed that no ransom was paid for the release of the duo.

