By Evelyn Usman

Alhaji Kabiru Garba has been installed as the new Sarkin Hausawa of Lagos state, by the Arewa council.

His installation followed the demise of his father, Alhaji Sanni Kabiru, who was Chairman of the council of Arewa chiefs and Sarki Hausawa of Lagos state.

During his installation ceremony at the Arewa House in Ebute Metta, Lagos, chiefs of various Hausa districts in Lagos, among who were Seriki Ajrromi Ifelodun, Idi-Araba, Okokomaiko, Oshodi, Mushin, Ikorodu, Kosofe and Seriki Fulani, Alhaji Mohammed Zagagati, individually paid homage to the new Emir.

The representative of the Emir of Borgu Kingdom in Niger State, Mr Mike Nwaede, who was also present, described the demise of the former Seriki Hausawa, Alhaji Sanni Kabiru, as a big blow to the Hausa community in Lagos.

Describing the deceased as a detrabalised leader who was focused on championing peace, he noted that the shoes he left were big. He, therefore, solicited the support of the council of Chiefs and other Hausa leaders in the state, to ensure that the legacies left behind by his successor were built upon.

He said: “I have no doubt in my mind that after his departure, his first son that has been selected to take over his throne which we consider as a very big shoe, will continue the good work his father started. We pray that God will give him the ability, wisdom and the knowledge to carry out the enormous task he has seen himself stepping in and ensure his father’s labour is not in vain.

” I appeal to the Arewa community to join hands with the new leader to ensure the success of his programmes, mission and vision. They should emulate the path of peace and tranquillity the late Sarki laid down”, he stated, adding that much should be done in educating on the need to adhere to the COVID-19 preventive protocols, in order to prevent its spread.

On his part, spokesperson for the family, Barrister Ahmad Suleiman, described the installation of the Sarki Hausawa, as a thing of joy, pledging his family support of ensuring that he succeeded in the task.

He stated that age, would not be a barrier on the part of the new Emir, in discharging his duties. He, therefore, assured Lagosians that ” irrespective of any tribe, the new Emir will try his best as much as possible in seeing that there’s strict adherence to the rules of traditions in Lagos state and he will do as much as possible to maintain that status quo his father, Alh. Sanni Kabiru left behind.

“Despite the fact that he is very young, he is full of wisdom and we will try and help him improve his wisdom so he can carry out all his missions. I want to assure all Lagosians irrespective of where they are, that they will see the best out of him”, he said.



Describing adherence to the COVID-19 protocol as directed by the Federal Government, as the only solution to preventing the spread of the pandemic, Barr. Suleiman said the adherence campaign would be taken to the Hausa communities through their leaders, as part of the responsibilities of the council of Chiefs.

Meanwhile, before the coronation, the eight-day Fidau prayer for the Emir’s father was observed.

