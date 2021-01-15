Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has advised Nigerians against fanning the embers of division and intolerance.

Emmanuel, who spoke on Friday, the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, celebrated at the Cenotaph along Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo, stressed the urgent need to lower the temperature of our national discourse.

He noted that if the Western World could knit their diversity in a tapestry of common values and brotherhood given the history of ultra-nationalistic foundations of those societies and turned their societies into a beacon of multiculturalism, Nigerians could replicate same.

He stressed, “We should not fan the embers of division in our dear Nation. Let us restrain our impulses in agitating those things that only help to create chasms of alienation and division in our dear country.

“Let us create a nation of equal opportunities, where the building blocks remain our common humanity, where ethnoreligious passions are subsumed by the ennobling ideals of tolerance and diversity of ideas, culture and ethos.

Let us create a nation where a certain Akpan from Akwa Ibom State can in future aspire to be voted into office in Kaduna State or where an Abubakar from Katsina State can be a Senator representing my Eket Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

” When we guarantee an equality of aspirations and create a level playing field, the resort to the drumbeat of ethno-religious conflicts and other agitations which had led to certain conflicts, for which these noble and gallant Nigerians gave their lives to neuter, will certainly be replaced by the sweet symphonies of love, brotherhood and oneness”.

The governor further urged Nigerians to always honour the fallen heroes for their sacrifices by lending shoulders to their survivors, and soak their veins with love, care and eternal gratitude.

He disclosed that his administration has been working in close collaborations with the Armed Forces establishment, to add a bit of value and appreciation to the improvements of the living standards of the gallant soldiers.

” In the year 2019, we fulfilled a promise I made when I visited one of our military formations at Ibagwa and saw the acute need to intervene in the improvements of the living conditions of our gallant and brave soldiers.

“I had made a promise to remodel and renovate blocks of flats for the officers and men of the Battalion. The first phase of the renovated blocks of flats were handed over to the Battalion in 2019 and last year, we also handed over additional blocks of flats, bringing the total blocks of flats so far remodelled to 168.

“We have also done the water reticulation to improve the quality of water in the barrack. We are working hard to ensure that power and other quality of life amenities are upgraded in the barrack. We are determined God willing, to replicate this gesture across other layers of our security architecture” Emmanuel noted.

Vanguard News Nigeria