Armed men in full military uniform, suspected to be soldiers, on Tuesday, opened fire at a group of people along Baga road in the Maiduguri Metropolitan Area, Borno State, Northeast Nigeria.

It was gathered that the development may not be unconnected to the killing of a Nigerian soldier by an angry mob in Barka da Zuwa, a notorious relaxation spot for soldiers, criminals and prostitutes in the area.

The Street Journal had reported that a mob lynched a soldier after he fired his assault rifle, on Saturday, at a group of people at Barka da Zuwa, including his girlfriend whom he shot in between her legs.

The incident which was said to have occurred around 8 pm led to the death of at least two persons, while three others are recovering from injuries sustained.

HumAngle reports that the gunmen, who were suspected to be soldiers on a revenge mission over the death of their colleague, fired sporadically and abducted four persons.

Two of the abducted persons were found dead around Shagari low-cost, while the other two were shot on their legs, the publication further reported.

A number of residents were reported to have gathered in the area on Wednesday, in the afternoon protesting against the incident.

A source told newsmen that Barka da Zuwa has turned into a haven for both criminals and soldiers dismissed by the Army or those deserting their units.

The Borno State Government had in 2018 marked at least 47 hotels within Maiduguri, the state capital, described as “illegal alcohol joints,” for demolition.

Kaka Shehu Lawan, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, was quoted by Premium Times in 2019 to have said that about 20 brothels, alcohol joints, and illegal hotels were destroyed for violating extant state laws that banned their operations since 2018.

