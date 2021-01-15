Some suspected armed robbers, on Wednesday, shot their female victim for allegedly resisting a rape attempt on her around the Agip Flyover, Rumueme, in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The victim was found in a pool of blood near the Rivers State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology in the area.

The President of the Student Union Government, Rivers State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology, Igwe ThankGod, who spoke to PUNCH said the sound of the gunshot attracted the security guards of the college.

According to ThankGod, the guards found the victim and administered first aid to her before the police arrived.

He added that the robbers escaped after perpetrating the act.

“Around 9 pm, we heard a gunshot around the flyover at Agip Roundabout, close to my school, and when we went out to investigate what happened, we found out that a girl was shot in her hand after she was robbed of her money, phone and all her valuables. The hoodlums were attempting to rape her when our school security came out and rescued her,” he said.

ThankGod called on the police and the Rivers State Government to beef up security around the flyover to avert a recurrence of the incident.

“We contacted the police at the Sani Abacha Road divisional headquarters and a team came and took the girl to a clinic. But before the police came, we had already taken her to the college clinic, but health officials demanded a police report before they would commence treatment on her, so first aid was given to her before the police patrol team came.

“They said they would be taking her to either the police hospital or the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital so that they could attend to the girl in their presence,” he added.

The Spokesperson, Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident, said he had yet to get the details.

