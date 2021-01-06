Confusion has risen between indigenes of Kenvanger in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State Nigerian army officers under the Oper­ation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) in the area as the whereabout of 30 suspects arrested in the community remain unknown.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested by the army in November 2020. While the indigenes have alleged that the troops killed the suspects, the military says the sus­pects were alive and well.

The residents alleged that the 30 suspects were picked up by the army while they were planning for the burial of one Igbalagh Aondoakaa, who died of a bike accident along the Gbise-Atumbe-Kenvanger road on November 21, 2020.

However, the natives explained that since the suspects were arrested about two months ago, their families were yet to hear from them, just as none of them had been re­turned by the troops.

According to the residents, while the army keeps denying making an arrest, they have continued to sight the vehicles used to convey the suspects at the military base in Gbishe.

In reaction to the development, the special troops have de­bunked the allegation of a mass killing of suspects, adding that the military would never embark on such a venture.

Even as this report comes on the heels of allegations that the military in area set may bike ablaze, the spike operation said that it does not subscribe to setting bikes on fire, adding that rather, the bandits were, directly and indirectly, fighting the ban on motorcycles in the area.

While the Force Commander, OPWS, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, has declined to comment on the issue, a source told Daily Independent that the 30 suspects are alive.

“The military has a policy of re­moving bad eggs from the society and releasing them only when it believes that such suspects will cause less damage to the society.

“How do you expect us to believe that the gathering was to prepare for burial; we didn’t bump into them by mistake, we went to the place based on intelligence we received,” the source in the army told the publication.

