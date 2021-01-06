But for the banners showing photographs and funeral details of the late Mama Kaduna, Mrs Felicia Adesola Runsewe, the entrance to the reception hall of Eagles Club, Surulere Lagos would have been mistaken for an art fair. Sculptures, installations, arts and crafts of different shapes and sizes welcome every guest to the venue of the post interment reception for Mama Kaduna, mother of Otunba Segun Runsewe at the weekend in Lagos.

The upscale venue wore various indigenous crafts made from materials carefully blended with local fabrics, showcasing the entrepreneurial and creative skills in interior and exterior decorations.

At the entrance, a canoe fully captured in a row mission, flanked by a dummy of the iconic Eyo masquerade raved the imagination of invitees, who reflexively took to selfies to capture the grand cultural innovation.

Guests at the reception included many CEOs of culture, tourism and information parastals, senior journalists, culture and tourism writers, representstives of staff of NCAC, family members, friends and relations.

Director-General National Council for Arts and Culture ( NCAC) and President Africa Region World Craft Council (WCC), Otunba Segun Runsewe had assured that the burial activities of his late mother, would become a veritable platform to empower and showcase talents and community of craft entrepreneurs with gifts and skills on indigenous decorative fabrics and arts works.

But for the musical concert led by the Nigerian Fuji musician Sir Shina Peters, the interior of the three thousand sitting capacity hall no doubt was the talk of the reception. Local art and crafts were lavishly and creatively employed to decorate the massive hall, which truly reflect the emerging Nigerian cultural market, with potentials to create jobs and put paid to reliance on foreign decor market.

Nigerian rich kitchens were not left out, as guests had mouthwatering list of various indigenous cuisines to pick from, all indicative that the reality that Nigerian gastronomic creativity can compete favourably with other brands on the world cuisines calendar.

Indeed, the cultural pre and post transition outings for Runsewe’s mother, had opened up the many value chains in the Nigerian creative cultural tourism industry, hardly appreciated before now.

No doubt, Mama Kaduna is no more with us, the culturaliazation of her passage by her only son, Otunba Runsewe had enriched the community of local crafts enterprenueurs, empowering their visibility and their job creation potentiality.

And in compliance with the covid 19 protocols, all the gates and entrances at the Chapel of Light Church Idi Araba, venue of the commendation service and the reception at the Eagles Club, were manned by a medical emergency team, with face masks and saniters for all invitees.