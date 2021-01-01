Daily News

Aruna eager to end TTC’s slide in TTBL

By Olalekan Okusan

After ending the year on a poor note with  TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell in the Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL),

Nigeria International player Quadri Aruna is ready to start the New Year with victory  for TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell against visiting  Post SV Mühlhausen in the Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL) match to be played January 3.

After losing three consecutive matches against Neu-Ulm, Schwalbe-Berneustadt and Ochsenhausen at home, Vice President of the TTC  Clau-Dieter Schad advised  Aruna and his mate to end their slide at home on Sunday.

“Even if they are not quite as good in the table, they are a strong opponent. We’ll have to get everything,” Schad warned. “It’s of course annoying that we weren’t able to take one or two wins from the games, but it also showed that the path we were taking is the right one.”

With German international Ruwen Filus and Aruna in their best form at present, Schad is confident the Nigerian can deliver the team.


Schad said: “That is why it is right that we do not raise the targets too early, but I am convinced that he (Aruna) will go a step further.”

“We are optimistic and want to start the New Year with a sense of achievement,” he noted

