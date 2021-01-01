Former President, Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says Nigeria cannot afford to fail in 2021.

In his New Year message to Nigerians, Ex-President Jonathan said the new year is the beginning of a new journey, a new chapter, a fresh opportunity to start and recover from the losses of 2020.

The former president stated that “as a nation, we cannot afford to fail this New Year; ignoring the existing gaps and contradictions that have continued to threaten our peace, unity, and progress”.

He said “going forward, we should retool our disposition to imbibe new ways and embrace new traditions. Cultures that would correct the faultiness in our nation and promote peace, guarantee security, and hope to all our people.

According to him, the nation must prioritise such habits that entrench accountability, justice, and peace in its systems.

Dr Jonathan stated further that no matter the present realities today – “whether good, bad or ugly, sweet, sour or bitter, we must continue to hope and strive for greater honour and glory for ourselves and our nation in this new year and beyond”.

He was of the opinion that the recent happenings in our world, specifically in Nigeria, should teach Nigerians new lessons, including lessons on faith, solidarity, justice, hope, and peace.

“We must aggregate these lessons, challenges, gains as well as losses of this period and harness them towards national rebirth and reconciliation,” Dr. Jonathan stated.

He commiserated with families who lost loved ones to COVID- 19 and other illnesses and circumstances in the year 2020.

The former president also commended all Nigerians for their patriotism and courage amidst daunting challenges.

“I salute the sacrifices of all those in the frontline working tirelessly to ensure our safety and those who have remained committed to protecting our lives and defending our unity,” Dr Jonathan stated.