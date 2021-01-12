A former minister Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi has promised to establish 100 industries in his first 100 days in office if elected governor of Delta State in 2023 general elections.

The former minister of education made this bizarre pledge of building 100 industries in Asaba during a Townhall meeting with Aniocha/ Oshimili stakeholders.

Gbagi who was declared wanted by the Delta State Police command for dehumanizing his hotel staff, challenged people to call him to question if he fails to build 100 industries in 100 days in office as Governor.

He said he was the most qualified person to be Governor in 2023 in the present Peoples Democratic Party, PDP family in Delta, saying he has his signatures everywhere across the country and beyond, holding that the state would never remain in darkness again.

“After the first 100 days, I will establish 100 industries. If I can’t do it, I will resign. I have what it takes to transform Delta. I have done it in the business world, I have done in my area, I have done it in Lagos, Abuja, UK and everywhere I have be.

“I will not develop Warri at the expense of Asaba, or develop Asaba at the expense of Koko or any other part of the state. I am without blemish. I have never applied or did contract with any state. I have never taken somebody’s wife or money before. I have never swindled anybody,” Gbagi added.

He said during his time as Minister of State for Education, the Federal Government established 13 Universities, Colleges of Education, Polytechnics, Girl-Child School and Almajiri schools within a year.

Disclosing that he started life with N4, 800, he said he could account for every kobo he has, and warned the people against giving power to people with criminal records.

Recall that last year, Gbagi was alleged to have ordered that four of his employees at Signatious Hotel where he is the chairman, be stripped naked while their nudes were filmed.

He was subsequently declared wanted by the police when he failed to surrender himself upon invitation.

