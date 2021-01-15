The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged the Federal Government to mobilise and encourage universities and research institutes to find lasting solution to the scourge of COVID-19.

Dr Dipo Akomolafe, Chairman, ASUU, Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) Chapter, Okitipupa, Ondo State, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Okitipupa.

Akomolafe said that rather than rely on imported vaccines as being speculated, the government should also challenge universities and research institutes with funds for solution to the deadly disease.

“If our universities and research institutes are mobilised and encouraged by the Federal Government, they will find solution to the scourge of Coronavirus ,” he said.

According to him, the closure of schools against the spread of COVID-19 is not really the solution but to put in place necessary provisions of facilities in schools to enable them function safely and enforce the precautionary measures against its spread.

“From the presentation of government so far, most deaths recorded from COVID-19 were from the ages of 60 above and the range of youths was not much, so the closure of schools over COVID-19 is not the option.

“Government should make necessary provisions of facilities to schools to enable them function safely and enforce its preventive measures to guide against the spread of the disease,” Akomolafe added.

NAN reports that Mallam Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, had on Thursday in a national broadcast said that schools across the country would resume on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 with strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria