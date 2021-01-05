Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Tuesday worried over a potential spread of COVID-19 pandemic in schools as the country battles the second wave of disease.

ASUU’s concern was announced after the Senate of Bayero university, Kano approved January 18 for resumption and commencement of lectures for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Director Public Affairs, BUK, Mal. Ahmad Shehu told The Guardian that the decision was reached at the end of the meeting presided over by the university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Sagir Abbas.

Ahmad noted that contrary to information making round on the social media, the university did not cancelled the 2019/2020 session but rather adjusted the previous session to be concluded in April, 2021.

According to him, the postgraduate program will also commence Monday 18th January, 2021.

Chairman ASUU, Bayero University branch, Professor Haruna Musa Sheka expressed the concern while reacting to the resumption date issued by BUK Senate.

The ASUU chairman lamented that most universities have not completely fulfilled all the COVID-19 preventive measures and safety guidelines to curtail further spread of the virus while reopening for lectures.

Professor Sheka, who sited the incident of 17 students of Kaduna state university who tested positive for COVID-19 after the resumption of academic, insisted that more needed to be done to protect the students.

“ASUU is prepared for the resumption but our concerns still remains the readiness for COVID-19 pandemic. We set out three issues that such be put in place to forestall the spread on the virus but the critical matter that is social distancing is yet to be attended to.

“We are aware in BUK the management has purchased the temperature reading machines and engage some students to ensure surveillance and compliance but the issue of social distancing in the classrooms, lecture halls and hostel accommodation is still very much worrisome. We hope the management will act quickly before the lectures commence.”

