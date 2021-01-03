The long awaited African Continental Free Trade Area commencement date has come, but the level of preparedness and participation of the local business still looks bleak despite the number of years of negotiations, ratification and preparation. Though, welcomed by many, but others foresee unhealthy competition. Charles Okonji examines the issues

To say that Nigeria stands at the threshold of history as the much awaited African Continental Free Trade Area kicks off in January is no news. What is however news is that the AfCFTA agreement brokered by the AU, and signed by 44 of its 55 member states in Kigali, Rwanda on March 21, 2018, will be a game changer of sorts as far as trade liberalisation in the continent is concerned.

ABC of AfCFTA

Reputed to be the largest free-trade area in the world in terms of the number of participating countries since the formation of the World Trade Organisation, the main objectives of the AfCFTA are to create a continental market for goods and services with free movement of people and capital and pave the way for creating a Customs Union.

Shortly after signing the agreement establishing the AfCFTA on July 7, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the constitution of a National Action Committee (NAC).

The mandate of the NAC is to coordinate relevant MDAs and stakeholder groups to implement the trade readiness interventions detailed in the AfCFTA Impact and Readiness Assessment Report including projects, policies and programmes.

The NAC, chaired by Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, immediately commenced series of strategy workshops to rally stakeholders in every sector of the economy as part of the implementation process.

Within the last 10 months, the NAC secretariat has held workshops for stakeholders in agriculture, transport, oil and gas, manufacturing, finance and other key sectors of the economy.

According to Adebayo, the workshop series are to engage stakeholders in developing a national strategy for all sectors to contribute optimally under the continental free trade agreement.

The minister said Nigeria has a lot to gain from the intra-Africa trading when it becomes operational.

He noted that the AfCFTA agreement encourage member states to specialise in the production of certain goods where they have a comparative advantage.

He, therefore, urged that since Nigeria has vast agriculture potential it was expedient to completely overhaul the sector to enhance the quality and quantity of local production, create more jobs and increase agricultural exports.

Fears of local manufacturers

Majority manufacturers have lament unpleasant business conditions and massive infrastructural deficit as it lead to unhealthy competition, due cheaper cost of electricity, lower cost of funds amongst other incentives experienced in other participating countries.

Throwing the first punch, Dr. Segun Ajayi-Kadiri, Director General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), noted that Nigeria should not be apprehensive about the AfCFTA, adding that MAN did conduct a study and the government was aware of the things they clearly need to do in order to get the economy and especially the manufacturing sector ready to trade in the continental market.

According to him; “Federal Government set up a National Action Committee on AfCFTA which has widely consulted our stakeholders and what I feel remains to be seen is the readiness plan that is all encompassing and we must also ensure that we have a well-coordinated approach to addressing issues that may emerge from the implementation of AfCFTA. Nigeria cannot afford a situation where we have discordant tunes, where we do not have a focus on what to do in the event that there are infractions.

“I however believe that between the NAC and the office of the Chief Negotiator of Nigeria, they are able to sit down to discuss the seeming incoherence in their cooperation. They need to work more closely together especially those aspects of AfCFTA that have not been fully negotiated especially the rule of origin.”

Commenting on the level of preparedness, MAN DG faulted level of preparedness of the AfCFTA of secretariat in Accra, stressing the need for the whole continent to be prepared, especially the secretariat in Accra to prepare for the implementation of the AfCFTA in a Covid-19 environment.

“When we were drafting this agreement, we did not envisage that we are going to implement it in an environment such as this, so there is need for us to be ingenious, there is need for us to take into account all the logistics, supply chain disruptions, all the Covid-19 protocols that would affect trade between nation’s and across borders. So we need to be able to see how we are going to implement all of these so that we do not at the end inadvertently promote the spread of this disease which is of a global concern. I think all put together with the budget,” Ajayi-Kadiri stressed.

The Director General of Odu’a Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Mr David Awotipe, noted that with the commencement of the continental largest market trade, Nigeria wil be having a more robust trading activity.

“With the commencement of AfCFTA, it means that we would be having a more robust trading activity in all the African borders and this means more open doors that would expand our market, but however, the bus stops on the table of the government to manage our forex very well, manage our activities of standards and we are hopeful that if all these things are done the economy should have a better use of it.”

According to the DG of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi Kadiri, the continental market was an opportunity to for Manufacturers to expand their market and increase capacity utilisation.

Ironically, Ajayi-Kadiri regretted that the Nigerian business terrain is not ripped for competitiveness as other participants have a greater advantage in terms of cost of electricity, cost of funds, availability of cheap funds and infrastructure amongst others.