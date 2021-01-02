Two years after the death of oil magnate, Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs’s and subsequent multiple litigations and disagreements between his son, Dumo and his widow, Seinye, the burial has finally been fixed for March 13, 2021.

The late philanthropist died on December 27, 2018, but his burial was postponed severally sequel to the protracted legal tussle in the family. This date was announced yesterday by the Oruwari Briggs War Canoe House in Abonema, Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State during the Oruwari Council of Chiefs meeting. Ibim Dokubo who represented High Chief A.B Ajumogobia made the declaration while reading an agreed press statement by the family.







Dokubo called on all family members of late Lulu-Briggs to come forward to play their role as prescribed by the Kalabari custom and tradition. He also listed the burial activities outlined by the council of chiefs to bid farewell to their departed Paramount Ruler. Dumo Lulu-Briggs disclosed that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved a state burial for their late chief.

Dumo, who is the head of Young Briggs House appreciated everyone for standing with the family, adding that the central burial committee comprises of eminent personalities across Rivers and the country.

