Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has received a jab of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

This was revealed by media personality, Dele Momodu, who shared pictures showing Atiku receiving the jab in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“Former Vice President, The Wazirin Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, receives Pfizer COVID-19 jab vaccination,” Momodu captioned the pictures on Twitter.

Atiku’s spokesman, Paul Ibe, also confirmed the news, saying, “The importance of the #COVID19 vaccine in mitigating the effect of the coronavirus cannot be overstated, particularly in Africa and Nigeria. Yesterday (Wednesday), as part of the mass vaccination programme, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.”

The Pfizer vaccine is the first to be granted emergency use authorisation by the WHO, and according to Pfizer and BioNTech, it is 90 percent effective. The vaccine has also been approved by the UK, the US, Malaysia and Switzerland.

Atiku had in a New Year Day message expressed the belief that, “The vaccine(s) would soon be available for vaccination in Nigeria. It is also hoped that very soon life would return to normal ”

On Tuesday the Federal government said it hoped to get 42 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to battle coronavirus in the country. This was said by the Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, at the press conference of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He stated, “Through Covax facility, we expect to receive approximately 100,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by the end of January. A letter announcing this allocation is being expected this week.”

Similarly, the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama said Nigeria is in talks with China to procure COVID-19 vaccines. He said this following a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, who was on a working visit to African countries.

Onyeama said China was of immense assistance to Nigeria at the advent of the pandemic, noting that the donation of PPE helped the nation fight COVID-19.