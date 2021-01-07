Daily News

Atiku receives Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

By
0
atiku-receives-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine
Views: Visits 3

By Nwafor Sunday

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has received Pfizer Covid-19 in jab vaccine on Thursday.

Confirming the news, Ovation magazine Publisher, Chief Dele Momodu, displayed Atiku’s picture when the vaccine was administered to him by a medical practitioner.

Though Dele did not mention the place Atiku took the vaccine but information reaching Vanguard said it was in Dubai.

In one paragraph sentence, Dele wrote: “Former Vice President The Wazirin Adamawa ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR receives Pfizer Covid-19 jab vaccination…”

READ ALSO: COVID-19 Second Wave: Atiku wants FG to temporarily halt all UK flights

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has recorded 1,664 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections to 94,369.

The daily increase was a new record and considerably higher than Tuesday’s 1,354 confirmed cases. Nigeria now has 77,299 recoveries and 1,318 fatalities.

Former Vice President The Wazirin Adamawa ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR receives Pfizer Covid-19 jab vaccination… pic.twitter.com/286BCmBqHD

— Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) January 7, 2021

Vanguard News Nigeria

Intels refutes Atiku’s claim, says business not hindered by Buhari govt

Previous article

No, mixture of toothpaste and onions not remedy for varicose veins

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News