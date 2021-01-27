Other NewsRecent News

Atiku receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

By
0
Dose
Views: Visits 13
Former Vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Atiku got his first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on January 6th, 2021, making him the first Nigerian to receive the vaccine.
He received the jab in Dubai, United Arab Emirates just as the first one too.

When he received his first vaccine, Atiku’s spokesman, Paul Ibe, had reiterated the importance of the vaccine saying, “The importance of the #COVID19 vaccine in mitigating the effect of the coronavirus cannot be overstated, particularly in Africa and Nigeria. Yesterday (Wednesday), as part of the mass vaccination programme, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.”

The Pfizer vaccine is the first to be granted emergency use authorisation by the WHO, and according to Pfizer and BioNTech, it is 90 percent effective.

The vaccine has also been approved by the UK, the US, Malaysia and Switzerland.

Besides, Atiku, the first lady of Anambra State, Ebelechukwu Obiano is the only other known public figure who has received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Makinde demands Mobile Police Squadrons in Oyo during meeting with Buhari

Previous article

NBA reporter and analyst, Sekou Smith dies of Covid-19

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Other News