Atiku got his first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on January 6th, 2021, making him the first Nigerian to receive the vaccine.

He received the jab in Dubai, United Arab Emirates just as the first one too.

When he received his first vaccine, Atiku’s spokesman, Paul Ibe, had reiterated the importance of the vaccine saying, “The importance of the #COVID19 vaccine in mitigating the effect of the coronavirus cannot be overstated, particularly in Africa and Nigeria. Yesterday (Wednesday), as part of the mass vaccination programme, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.”