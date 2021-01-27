He received the jab in Dubai, United Arab Emirates just as the first one too.
When he received his first vaccine, Atiku’s spokesman, Paul Ibe, had reiterated the importance of the vaccine saying, “The importance of the #COVID19 vaccine in mitigating the effect of the coronavirus cannot be overstated, particularly in Africa and Nigeria. Yesterday (Wednesday), as part of the mass vaccination programme, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.”
The Pfizer vaccine is the first to be granted emergency use authorisation by the WHO, and according to Pfizer and BioNTech, it is 90 percent effective.
The vaccine has also been approved by the UK, the US, Malaysia and Switzerland.
Besides, Atiku, the first lady of Anambra State, Ebelechukwu Obiano is the only other known public figure who has received the Covid-19 vaccine.
