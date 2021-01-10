By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Following the incessant attacks on firefighters in Mararaba, a town in Nasarawa state bordering the Federal Capital Territory FCT, the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service FFS, Ibrahim Alhaji Liman, has suspended further operations in the town.

Spokesperson of the Service, SF Ugo Huan in a statement on Sunday said the decision to blacklist the town followed the latest attack on operatives and fire fighting appliances last Thursday.

The statement reads; “The Controller General, Federal Fire Service, Dr Liman Alhaji Ibrahim MIFireE has condemned in strong terms, the attack on the men of the Service at Mararaba in Nasarawa State.

“The sad event took place on Thursday, 7th January 2021 in Aku village behind police post in Mararaba, Nasarawa state.

“The Nyanya station of the Federal Fire Service in the FCT which is close to Mararaba in Nasarawa State received a fire call at 11:50 am and quickly responded, arriving the area at 11:55 am.

“Efforts to get to the scene of the fire was unsuccessful as a mob with clubs and dangerous weapons attacked the fire truck and firefighters on sighting them which led to Firefighters sustaining different degrees of injuries, and the fire truck windscreen badly damaged.

“The mob were already mobilising to burn the truck but the driver was able to quickly drive the truck to a nearby police station.

“The incident has since been reported to the police and the police has assured that all those involved will be arrested and they will face the full wrath of the law.

“The Controller General is saddened by the incessant attack on firefighters in areas such as Mararaba in Nasarawa State whenever they respond to fire calls. He has therefore directed that firefighters should henceforth not respond to fire calls in Mararaba area of Nasarawa State and other areas known for this barbaric act as the Service cannot afford to risk the lives of its men and expose its very expensive trucks to destruction.

“The CG hence called on community and traditional leaders to take the responsibility of educating and cautioning their followers on this dastardly act of attacking firefighters on fire scenes”.

