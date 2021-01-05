By Kelvin Osa Okunbor

Players and experts in the aviation sector will meet next week in Lagos to discuss ways of reducing the high rate of human errors in air crashes at a one-day conference.

The conference put together by Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) and Aviation Media will serve as a platform for pilots, aircraft engineers, personnel of emergency responders and other stakeholders to examine ways of reducing the high rate of human errors in air crashes.

Speaking in an interview, AIB-N , Commissioner, Engineer Akin Olateru said the agency considered it imperative to consider the theme: “Preventing Human Factors In Accident Occurrences” , because about 75 per cent of air accidents often occur as a result of human factors.

He listed issues constituting human factors to include: inadequate training for technical personnel, poor facilities, fatigue and poor communication between the cockpit and the control tower amongst others.

His majority of air accidents, including aviation disasters, could have been prevented if the necessary precautionary measures were put in place.

Olateru explained that though, a few of the human errors in Nigeria in recent time did not necessarily lead to loss of human lives, but lamented that replacement of any damaged parts in aircraft due to human errors cost the operators millions of naira, which could have been channeled to other important aspects of their operations.

He said through the conference, the aviation industry in the globe especially in Nigeria would be safer, insisting that some of the serious incidents and accidents were avoidable.

He said: “After an analysis of the several accident reports we have released since 2017, it has become apparent that about 75 per cent of these accidents and incidents have resulted from human factors. This conference is part of the fulfillment of AIB’s mandate of preventing accident occurrences and reoccurrence and public advocacy of accident situational management.

The conference is expected to among other things, educate airline and airport operators, aviation agency personnel, aviation reporters, accident emergency responders and other stakeholders on measures that can help reduce human factors in an air accident and incident occurrences while equipping aviation reporters with more knowledge for accurate reportage of accident and incident occurrences.”

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour, while the Commissioner of AIB-N, Engr. Olateru will be the Lead Speaker.

No fewer than 300 industry stakeholders such as airline operators, airport operators, investigators, safety inspectors, pilots, engineers and Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) are expected to participate in the event.

Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu will be the Keynote Speaker.

The programme will feature a panel discussion session with representatives of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) and other stakeholders in the panel.