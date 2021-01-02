Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved 3 billion Naira for the payment of gratuity for all retired civil servants in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner of Finance, Ibrahim Muhammad Augie and he added that 2 billion Naira was also approved for state government verified retirees while 1 billion was approved for local governments and local government education authorities

He said that all necessary processes for the electronic payment to all categories of beneficiaries is already in motion. It will be recalled that in May 2020, N2 .403 billion arrears of gratuity was paid to all the categories of verified retirees, across state, local governments and local government education authorities.

From 2015 to date, over twenty billion Naira has been approved and paid as arrears of gratuities to the state and local government retirees of the state.

