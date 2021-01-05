Our Reporter

GLASGOW Rangers and Nigeria international defender Leon Balogun dedicated his team’s Old firm derby match against Celtic to victims of the Ibrox disaster.

With the club marking the 50th anniversary of the Ibrox disaster which claimed the lives of 66 fans, Balogun knew the game took on extra significance for fans across the world.

Balogun produced an outstanding performance in the Gers defence, helping the side to an 18th clean sheet of the season in the league from 22 matches played so far, and he was understandably thrilled to taste victory in his first derby outing.

Callum McGregor’s own goal was the difference between the sides and Steven Gerrard’s side are now 19 points clear on top of the Scottish Premier league.

“It is a big anniversary today of what was a very sad incident, so that is some way to give back and make the fans, and especially the families, a little gift,” The 32-year-old defender said.

“But as a club, and with the big family we are, it is massive. Every Old Firm you win is massive, but even more-so today.”

“And to win an Old Firm game on that day it is probably some kind of comfort to some of the people who have been affected, the families,” he added

“And it is a great gift from us as representatives of the club to the supporters for the New Year, on that day.”