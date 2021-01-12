By Gabriel Enogholase

OBA of Benin, Omo N’Oba Ewuare II, has warned that his earlier decision banning Community Development Associations, CDAs, throughout his kingdom remained in force.

He spoke in Benin City, Edo State when Benin Christian Community led by Rev Godspower Ogbomwan ended a week long New Year prayers at his palace.

Oba Ewaure II explained that the resurging CDAs across the various communities in Benin Kingdom through different means would never see the light of the day.

He warned some District Heads (Enigie), who collaborate with youths to violate his order to stop the act, saying they would be made to face the full wrath of the law and disastrous ancestral consequences.

On the state of insecurity in the country, the Benin monarch attributed the situation to deviation from family values as well as traditional and cultural norms of the land, just as he insisted that religious leaders must desist from practices that are inimical to societal growth.

Commending the efforts of Benin Christian Community, Omo N’ Ewuare II said he would continue to offer prayers and other spiritual exercises for the good of the state.

Earlier, Rev Osama Usualele, who took his text from 2 Chronicles 6: 26-31, said God does not renege in fulfilling his promises to his children when they truly obey his commandments

He said absolute repentance from wicked ways was the key for God’s forgiveness and open heaven of peace and blessings for the land.

Vanguard News Nigeria