A recent bandits attack on Bassa community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State has left at least 50 persons being abducted.

It was gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday when bandits allegedly stormed the community in large numbers on motorcycles.

This development was confirmed by the Co-convener of Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Kokki who describing the bandits as terrorists.

He noted that the people were said to be getting set for the day, however, their activities were disrupted by the bandits, causing them to run into the bush for safety.

The activist stated that the number of those kidnapped were yet to be ascertained but put the figure at about 50.

He lamented that the bandits attacked the town, causing mayhem on unsuspecting peaceful, unarmed and defenceless locals.

Kokki further disclosed that on Tuesday, some other communities in Bassa/Kokki were attacked and a lot of losses were recorded.

He said that Shiroro local government area is in dire need of help, as people continue to live at the mercy of the bandits.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abiodun Wasiu is yet to confirm the development, saying that details will only be made public after he gathers more information.

