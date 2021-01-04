By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

No fewer than 19 people have been killed in a fresh two-day attack by bandits in Kaduna State.

Twelve of the deceased were indigenes of Kaya, Giwa Local Government Area; four herders and three drivers who were in transit.

Two married women were among an unspecified number of the villagers said to have been kidnapped by the bandits during the attacks.

Nine persons sustained bullet injuries while

several shops, five vehicles, and motorcycles were burnt by the bandits.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the violence in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that the bandits, after kidnapping some of the villagers on January 1 also killed the leader of the community’s vigilance group, Shamsu Umar, who led a team that went after them.

According to him, when Umar’s body was recovered from a forest on January 2, unknown persons, confronted some herders, killing four of them the same day.

Angered by the herders’ deaths, the bandits came on a reprisal and mowed down the 12 villagers and the three drivers.

The commissioner said: “The killings and counter-killings occurred at Kaya community, which shares a boundary with Hayin Kaura village of Dandume LGA.

“According to the security brief, the violence began on the 1st of January, 2021 when armed bandits attacked Kaya town and kidnapped some locals, including two married women.

“The bandits were fiercely pursued by a combined team of volunteers from Kaya, and from Hayin Kaura village of Katsina State, in keeping with their practice of supporting security efforts in their respective communities.

“The bandits in the course of the confrontation kidnapped and killed one Shamsu Umar, a leader of the Kaya volunteers. His corpse was found on the 2nd of January 2021 after a search operation in the forest.

“On the same day after the recovery of the corpse, unidentified persons came across some herders, and in apparent retaliation for the killing of Shamsu Umar, killed four of them, listed as follows: Musa Lawal, Ibrahim Sani, Haruna Umar and Idi Isah

“At around 6:30 pm, 2nd January 2021, over 50 motorcycles each carrying men wielding AK-47 rifles stormed Kaya town in Giwa LGA and began shooting sporadically.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army and police operatives were quickly deployed in the location, along with an air platform of the Nigerian Air Force.

“Sadly, the following locals were killed: Hudu Shafiu, Madaro Madaki, Ibrahim Hamida, Ibrahim, Mohammed Maidoya, Kabiru Maitakalmi, Ibrahim Kayawa, Danladi Daiyabu, Zubairu Mailemu, Awwalu Yahaya, Audu Sarkar and Maharazu Adamu.

“Three unidentified corpses were also recovered, said to be drivers in transit from from Funtua, Katsina State.

“Similarly, the following persons sustained bullet wounds and are receiving medical attention at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) Shika, Zaria: Mujahideen Muhammad, Suleiman Mustapha Bashir, Ibrahim Sulaiman, Nuhu Idris, Alkassim Ismail, Nafi’u Sirajo, Musa Magaji, Muhammad Salisu Kaya and Musa Ibrahim.

“After the attack, security agencies confirmed that several shops, five vehicles and some motorcycles were burnt by the attackers.

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who was involved in coordinating responses to the attack on Saturday night condoled the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of their souls.

“As he has repeatedly done, the governor appealed earnestly for recourse to the law as the main solution to the violence, killings and counter-killings by aggrieved groups and Individuals.

“The governor expressed deep concern and tasked security agencies to carry out extensive investigations into the circumstances leading to the killings.”