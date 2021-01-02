The Chief Imam of Kawaran Rafi village in Igabi Local Government Area, Sheik Danleeman Isah has been killed by bandits during an attack on the village.

The bandits according to the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement issued on Saturday that the bandits invaded the village and moved straight to the Chief Imam’s residence, and in what appears to be a pre-meditated attack, shot him dead and left the location without taking any items or hostages.

He said the murder of the cleric has been linked to his vocal stance against the killing and kidnapping of citizenry by bandits.

In a similar development, bandits also killed the Ardo Musa Layi of Kajuru local government, who was kidnapped by armed men in October 2020 for his advocacy against killing, kidnapping and cattle rustling.

In another development, security agencies have reported the murder of the Sarkin Yaki of Godogodo, Mr Yohanna Abu, by a gang of kidnappers.

According to the report, the gunmen attacked Nisama village in Jema’a local government area late on Friday night and abducted Mr Abu along with another resident Mr Charles Audu.

A struggle ensued between the duo and the kidnappers, and while Mr Audu was able to escape, the kidnappers shot Mr Abu dead.

The Commissioner disclosed that five persons have been arrested in connection with the killing, as security agencies continue to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed sadness at the reports, praying for the repose of the souls of the slain cleric and community leader, as he conveyed his heartfelt condolences to their families.