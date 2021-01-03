Armed bandits have killed an Imam and a community leader in Igabi and Jema’a Local Councils of Kaduna State for speaking against kidnapping and cattle rustling.

In a statement, Commmissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan said bandits invaded Kawaran Rafi Village and killed Danleeman Isah, the village’s Chief Imam.

He explained that the bandits moved straight to Isah’s residence, and in what appears to be a pre-meditated murder, shot him dead and left the location without taking any item or hostage.

Aruwan also informed about the shooting of Ardo Ahmadu Suleiman by bandits at Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Council, leaving him with bullet wounds.

In another development, Aruwan said security agencies reported Sarkin Yaki of Godogodo, Mr. Yohanna Abu’s murder, by a gang of kidnappers.

He said: “A report that gunmen attacked Nisama Village, Jema’a Local Council was received late Friday night, in which Mr. Abu and another resident, Mr. Charles Audu were abducted.

“A struggle ensued between the duo and the kidnappers. While Mr. Audu was able to escape, the kidnappers shot Mr. Abu dead.

“Five persons have been arrested in connection with the killing, as security agencies continue to investigate the incident.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at both reports, praying for the repose of the souls of the slain cleric and community leader, as he conveyed his heartfelt condolences to their families.”