A map showing Kaduna, a state in Nigeria’s north-west region.

Gunmen suspected to the bandits have killed a hunter and two others during two separate attacks in Igabi and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State.

Two of the hunters, according to the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, sustained gunshot injuries during a gun battle with the bandits inside the forest.

He also disclosed that troops of operation Thunder Strike conducted clearance patrols at Napayako and Dajin Wuya villages during which several bandit camps were destroyed.

The troops also sustained fighting patrols in the Gwagwada general area of Chikun Local Government Area linking with Kaduna-Abuja Road.

Aruwan said that the troops mobilized to the location with some hunters who escaped the prior attack during the clearance operation.

While the camps were dislodged, one of the wounded hunters, Yohanna Yakubu, was found, while the other hunter, Isuwa Tanko, was eventually confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commended the troops for their morale and resilience against the bandits.

Governor El-Rufai also sent his condolences to the families of the two killed in Igabi local government area and one of the hunters found dead in Chikun local government area.

The governor also offered prayers for the repose of their souls, wishing the injured hunter a quick recovery.