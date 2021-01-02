By Justina Asishana – Minna

Seven farmers have been killed by armed bandits in Mashegu local government area of Niger state.

The attack which occurred on New Year Eve also left several others injured.

It was learnt that the farmers were killed on their farms in Babban Rami.

The bandits were said to have accosted the farmers and opened fire on them.

Six people were killed instantly while the seventh person who was seriously injured was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive, the other injured people were also rushed to the hospital and are still receiving treatment.

The Niger state government has condemned the attack on the farmers by the bandits describing the incident as unfortunate.

The Secretary to the Niger State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane said that the state government is on top of the situation and is working towards ensuring that banditry in the state is eradicated.

According to him, the state government is currently re-strategizing its security architecture towards defeating all forms of security challenges in all parts of Niger state.