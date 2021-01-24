Bandits on Saturday night stormed an orphanage in the Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, abducting at least eight orphans and three others; a development that occurred barely 24 hours after operatives of the Police-led anti-kidnapping Joint Taskforce, JTF, were withdrawn,

The bandits invaded the Rachael Orphanage Home situated opposite UBE Junior Secondary School in Naharati area of the Council at about 1 am on Saturday.

Orphans abducted have been identified as Elizabeth Andrew, Dayo Udeh, Jacob Ukpas, Melody Ijeh, Bernard Itim, Isaac Matthew and Laraba Emmanuel.

The security guard at the orphanage, Joseph Matthew was also abducted while three residents of the area, Rukayyat Salihu, Suwaiba Momoh and Momoh Jimoh were also abducted.

The gunmen who stormed the orphanage in large numbers and heavily armed were said to have forced the gate opened and went straight to the dormitory.

“They were armed to the teeth. Except for the gate that they forced open, it was almost a noiseless operation. “While they abducted the kids at gunpoint, they proceeded to the neighbouring compound where they abducted two housewives and shot at the husband of one of them”, a source told Vanguard.

It would be recalled that the anti-kidnapping Joint Taskforce JTF was set up in October 2020 by the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA and the FCT Command of the Nigerian Police.

The JTF which got its funding through the security department of the FCTA, were, however, withdrawn between Thursday and Friday last week following what a security source said was due to paucity of funds.

