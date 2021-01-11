Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has highlighted its array of solutions to support businesses, especially small and medium enterprises, in the country.

In a statement, the bank said the solutions are aimed at providing access to capital and exposure to international markets. The solutions, it said, also allow organisations to take advantage of joint partnerships.

Commenting on the offerings, its Chief Executive, Wole Adeniyi, said the solutions were designed to support SMEs and address their commercial and financial needs.

He said: “Over the years, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, as Nigeria’s leading end-to-end financial services provider, has remained at the forefront of providing financial solutions to business enterprises in the country, while offering Nigerian importers access to its global presence through its Africa China Agent Proposition (ACAP).

“Leveraging Stanbic IBTC’s network of Chinese agents, with client satisfaction being the cornerstone, ACAP offers a broad ecosystem of services, solutions and support, which equips African and Chinese businesses to leverage trade and growth opportunities to drive Africa’s growth. The ACAP solution, which has been termed ‘game-changer’, eases the cashflow worries of African importers by providing access to finance while also empowering the importers to have end-to-end visibility of the entire importation and logistic process.”

Stanbic IBTC Trade Club offers business owners exposure to meet and trade with suppliers anywhere in the world, thus giving them the needed exposure to thrive.

