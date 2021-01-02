Our Reporter

The Board of Directors of a Nigerian bank has said it is currently investigating allegations of unethical conduct against its managing director.

The bank chief has been at the centre of a marriage scandal involving, a former employee of the bank, and her late hubby.

A petition initiated by friends of the deceased had alleged that he died of depression after discovering that his supposed two children with his wife belonged to the bank chief.

Over 1200 people have already signed the petition to get the bank chief sanctioned.

The deseased was said to have died of depression on December 16, 2020.

The unidentified petitioners, also called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sack the bank chief while demanding a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

“This is a case of gross misconduct based on ethical grounds and an unjustifiable economic oppression by the elite against the underprivileged in the society,” the petition, which has already garnered over 1200 signatures, reads.

“The bank chief has been doing everything possible to sweep this case under the carpet. We implore the Central Bank of Nigeria, as the apex regulator, and the board of the bank to investigate this for the integrity of the bank and Nigerian banking industry.”

But in a statement sent to The Nation, the bank said it was aware of the allegations making the rounds.

The statement reads: “We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director, a former employee and her deceased husband.”

“While this is a personal matter the tragedy of the death of an individual and the allegations of unethical conduct, require the banks board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of these code of conduct ethics. This will be done immediately.”

“We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved.”