A 35-year-old bartender, Godwin Job, on Tuesday was sentenced to eight years in imprisonment by an Oyo State High Court for stealing from his employer’s account.

According to reports, Job stole the Fidelity Bank Automated Teller Machine card belonging to his boss, Olufemi Odusanya, and withdrew the sum of N1,079,290 from his account.

The Punch reports that the bartender made 14 transactions within two hours through the ATM and Point of Sales terminal.

Mr Odusanya, after the incident, petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Job was arrested by the police.

Job, according to the EFCC, was on August 17, 2020, arraigned before Justice Bayo Taiwo on two counts bordering on stealing.

The charges read:

“That you, Godwin Job, aka Nifemi, sometime in August 2019 or thereabout, at Ibadan, within the jurisdiction of this court, did steal an Automated Teller Machine card, property of Olufemi Joseph Odusanya, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 390 (9) Criminal Code, Cap 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

“That you, Godwin Job, aka Nifemi, sometime in August 2019 or thereabout, at Ibadan, within the jurisdiction of this court, did steal the sum of N1,079,290, the property of Olufemi Joseph Odusanya, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 390 (9) Criminal Code, Cap 38, Law of Oyo State, 2000.”

However, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Delivering his judgment on Tuesday, Justice Taiwo held that the prosecution was able to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

The bartender bagged four years’ imprisonment on each count, and the sentences will run concurrently.

He was also ordered to refund the money stolen from his employers.

Like this: Like Loading...