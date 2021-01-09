Tyson Fury

Former Love Island star Tommy Fury has predicted that his ‘invincible’ brother, Tyson, will dismantle Anthony Joshua in a historic unification bout.

In a revealing interview with MailOnline, the 21-year-old boxer declared it will be the ‘easiest fight’ of The Gypsy King’s career while claiming Tyson’s former opponent, Deontay Wilder, could also finish AJ.

Tommy – who has amassed a 4-0 record at light heavyweight – also disclosed how his own mental health struggles have motivated his burgeoning career and why he disapproves of celebrities becoming boxers.

‘It’s definitely going to be a good fight but I’ve always said, from day one, it will be his easiest fight and I have no doubt about that,’ Tommy said of the legendary Brit vs Brit showdown.

‘Joshua is tailor-made for Tyson, what a great build-up it’s going to be and what a great fight.’

Tyson, 32, battled his way to the summit of the heavyweight division with a rematch TKO victory against Deontay Wilder in February 2020.

Vanguard News Nigeria