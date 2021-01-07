Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has expressed readiness to give (financial) autonomy to the judiciary arm of government in the state.

While swearing in three judges at the Government House, Bauchi, yesterday, Mohammed said that the arm of government should be devoid of politics, describing it as the last hope of the common man.

He charged the judges to take their position seriously, noting: “Nobody is above the law, including my humble self. Our political class should make sure that politics is devoid of the provision of justice. People should not play politics with justice. I have always told our contemporaries and colleagues.”

The governor added that as an individual, he knew the importance of the judiciary because he was once persecuted and prosecuted, but the judiciary gave him succour.

His words: “Therefore, I’m doing so much to make sure that I pay back, to ensure that you’re respected and dignified.

“Under the current leadership of the Chief Judge, Rabi Talatu, we will ensure a cordial relationship. If you want your independence, I’m ready to give you because I believe that I’m even doing more than when you’re given more independence. Sometimes, I go extra-budgetary to make sure that I make you happy.”

Mohammed urged the judicial system to help in stopping crimes in the state.

He lamented that the Sara-Suka gang that was arrested had not been prosecuted, adding: “When justice is not delivered, potential criminals will not be discouraged from the crime.”