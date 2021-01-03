Bayern Munich’s German midfielder Leroy Sane (2nd R) celebrates scoring the 4-0 goal with his team-mates during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt on October 24, 2020 in Munich, southern Germany.

CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP / POOL

Germany’s top clubs managed to mostly avoid each other in Sunday’s German Cup, last 16 draw with just two all-Bundesliga ties in Schalke away to Wolfsburg and Stuttgart hosting Moenchengladbach.

Should European champions and German Cup holders Bayern Munich beat Holstein Kiel in their second-round tie, postponed to January 13, they will face another second division side in Darmstadt on February 2 or 3.

Likewise, the winner of Bayer Leverkusen against Eintracht Frankfurt on January 12, also postponed from December, is away to Rot-Weiss Essen, the only remaining fourth-tier team.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have drawn second division clubs in Paderborn and Bochum respectively.

The quarter-finals are scheduled to be held in early March with the final at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium on May 13.

German Cup, last 16 draw – ties to be played on February 2/3

VfL Wolfsburg v Schalke 04, VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Mönchengladbach, RB Leipzig v VfL Bochum, Borussia Dortmund v Paderborn, Jahn Regensburg v Cologne, Werder Bremen v Greuther Fuerth, Holstein Kiel/Bayern Munich v Darmstadt 98, Rot-Weiss Essen v Bayer Leverkusen/Eintracht Frankfurt.

AFP