The winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show, Lockdown season, was over the weekend conferred with a chieftaincy title in Ogun State.

Laycon was conferred with the traditional title of Akeweje, by the Onipokia of Ipokia, Oba Yisa Adesola Olaniyan, at the 2021 Opo Day celebration held at the District High School, Ipokia.

The Onipokia during the title installation said Laycon as an indigene of Ipokia truly deserved the title of Akeweje. He described the young star as a good ambassador to Ipokia and a positive inspiration to all Nigerian youths.

Laycon on his part thanked the monarch, indigenes of Ipokia as well as the youths for standing by him throughout his stay at the BBNaija house. He promised to stand by the youths and everything that would contribute to their development.

In a Twitter post, Laycon also revealed that the venue where the chieftaincy ceremony took place is where his mother schooled. He shared, “Fun Fact: The venue where I was given my chieftaincy title is District High School Ipokia, where my Mum schooled. On every transcendental being that is valid.”

He also shared a video of himself receiving the honour alongside his new title.

Chief Olamilekan Agbeleshe, Akeweje Odo of Ipokia Kingdom, President of the iCONs!#ChiefLaycon pic.twitter.com/Zdg3TrjXNP — Laycon💡 (@itsLaycon) January 3, 2021

Laycon won last year’s season of Big Brother Naija tagged Lockdown. The show saw 20 housemates compete for the grand prize worth N85 million. Laycon edged out the four other finalists Dorathy, Nengi, Vee and Neo to clinch the coveted status of winner.

As the winner he got N30m cash prize, a two-bedroom apartment, Dubai trip for two, SUV from Innoson Motors, trip to Dublin, a trip to watch di UEFA Champions League finale, home appliances courtesy of Scanfrost, one year supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it chin-chin and Colgate toothpaste, one year supply of Pepsi and branded chiller, brand new Oppo mobile smartphone among other mouth-watering prizes.