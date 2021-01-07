Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Felix Obuah; former Governor of Rivers State, Celestine Omehia; Speaker, House of Assembly, Ikuinyi Owaji-Ibani; Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume at the unveiling of the Eleme-Afam road in Eleme…yesterday

• As Ndume unveils 11.53km Agbonchia-Afam road

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, charged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be courageous in hand over power in 2023 since it has failed to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

He said Nigerians were earnestly waiting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take over power at the centre to provide good governance and make life more meaningful for the citizens.

Governor Wike made the assertion at the unveiling of the 11.53km Agbonchia-Afam road connecting Eleme and Oyigbo councils performed by former Senate Majority Leader, Mohammed Ali Ndume.

He said Nigerians were increasingly yearning for good governance, improved economy, and development projects that PDP had continued to provide in states where it holds sway.

He stated that the hope of Nigeria depended on the PDP, adding: “I want to sincerely thank Eleme people for the support they have given to me and the PDP. Do not relent. Continue to support our party because the hope of this country depends on PDP.”

He urged Senator Ndume and the APC to respect the wishes of Nigerians, who are determined to return the PDP to power in 2023 to offer them genuine dividends of democracy.

The governor said he was contented to have fulfilled the campaign promise he made to Eleme people that he would rehabilitate the Eleme-Afam road, stressing that the road now served as an alternative route to neighbouring states.

Governor Wike also stated that his administration completely rebuilt the Government Secondary School, Onne, while the school in Eteo was nearing completion.

“We are in Eleme commissioning Agbonchia-Afam road in Oyigbo Council. We ensured that this road traverses two council areas so that nobody will say we have not done anything in Rivers East Senatorial District.

“We will come back to Alesa Secondary School and Ascension High School by the end of this month. Those schools will be rebuilt completely. And because you gave me a reliable person as my Commissioner of Finance, we will rehabilitate another road here that needs urgent attention,” he said.

Speaking, Ndume, who unveiled the road project, said he felt humbled to perform the task and be part of what Governor Wike was doing in Rivers State.

He described Governor Wike as a true nationalist, who is a significant voice in national affairs across party lines and someone who always stood out to speak truth to power.

“There is new hope for the state through what Wike has been doing.

Now, Rivers is not only becoming a Garden City again, but it is also becoming a Golden City. May God continues to give you the strength,” he said.

Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said before now, the road was a nightmare replete with all the negatives that derived from such a situation, adding: “But, today this brings joy and with it, the obvious, tangible and psychological benefits that come with any good access road to any locality will follow.”